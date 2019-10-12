Mariah Carey attended Variety’s Power of Women luncheon and spoke to the work of her charity, Camp Mariah, which was being honored for its 25 years of service.

“I started this camp 25 years ago and if you don’t see what an accomplishment that is for a 2-year old child,” the iconic singer joked in regards to her age.

Carey’s speech would turn serious as she detailed the sexism and control issues she encountered in the earlier years of her career.

“I was 18 years old when I got my first record deal,” Carey said. “A lot of very powerful men controlled my career – what I wore, who I worked with, and every aspect of my overall image. Believe me, that can be very intimidating and confining to a young girl just getting started, trying to express herself artistically. It took a lot of hard work, inner strength and believing in myself, but slowly I gained the courage to emerge from that stifling control by a group of men.”

Carey states the experience assisted her in motherhood, specifically understanding what will impact her daughter’s life.

“I realize my daughter’s going to have a different set of struggles than my son, and I’m doing my best to prepare her for that,” Carey added.

She would thank her fellow honorees, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Aniston, Awkwafina, Brie Lawson and Dana Walden, for the impact they are making in a “misogynistic society of corporate asses.”

Carey would also detail that she is not just focusing on the “15,000 wayward children for the past 25 summers” but aiming to also touch all the little girls who dreamed and are now the women who joined her in the room.

In cherishing the accomplishments of the women in the room, Carey expressed how excited she is for her daughter to follow their trails.

“She’ll have some barriers, but they’ll be fewer barriers to breakthrough in order to achieve her full potential.”