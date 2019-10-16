A lot of women believe that their life won’t really begin till they get “chose” by a man for marriage, but Sanaa Lathan wants to make it clear that she is not one of them.

According to ESSENCE, last weekend the Black Hollywood veteran actress made an appearance at at CultureCon in Brooklyn, N.Y., when a reporter asked for her thoughts on the “obsession” surrounding why Black women aren’t getting married as readily these days.

“We read all these fairy tales, Snow White, Cinderella, and they’re being chosen by a man,” she responded. “That’s when you win when you are chosen by a man. That’s not the truth! I’ma choose me first.”

“You see how many relationships aren’t working,” she points out. “The divorce rate is — I don’t know — it has got to be over 50 percent. So I wouldn’t invest in something with less than 50 percent. That’s more than half of failure.”

“I do believe in love and I want that for myself,” the 48-year-old clarifies for anyone who thinks she’s against marriage. “But right now I’m focused on loving myself and the truth is when you start loving yourself, you attract a better quality of situation.”

“I want somebody who wants me shining; who is not scared of that; who will be there after the day’s over and actually cares about what’s going on in my life,” she concludes. “And I want to do the same for someone.”