The first season of David Makes Man is coming to a close and we can’t stop wondering how it will all turn out.

The series created by Tarell Alvin McCraney and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Michael B. Jordan did not disappoint, and delivered moment after moment of beauty, pain, and life-altering decisions from several of the incredible characters we got to know.

Of course, we got to see the world through the eyes of David (Akili McDowell) but we also got a real sense what life is like for several other characters including Seren (Nathaniel Logan McIntyre) Gloria (Alana Arenas) and Miss Elijah (Travis Coles) among others.

Nathaniel Logan McIntyre on Seren’s heartbreaking journey on ‘David Makes Man’

With just one episode left in the season, it’s hard to tell where some of our favorites will end up. Will David go to Hurston? Will he fall farther into the drug game he has reluctantly found himself in? Is Gloria going to be OK?

Hopefully all of these questions and more will be answered during the season finale.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s to come:

After a visit from Shinobi (Jordan Bolger), a fight with Raynan (Ade Chike Torbert), and a tender moment with David, we will finally learn how Sky (Isaiah Johnson) died.David appeals to Ms. Elijah for help in exiting the drug operation. Later, Tio Teo (Elvis Nolasco) demands the truth about Desmond (Nick Creegan) and David from Raynan. And Dr. Woods-Traps (Phylicia Rashad) makes a recommendation to Hurston.

Oprah Winfrey reveals why she was moved to tears when Tarell Alvin McCraney pitched her ‘David Makes Man’

Check out the clip:

The season finale of David Makes Man airs Wednesday at 9/8c on OWN.