The funeral plans for the slain Black woman who was shot and killed last week in her home by a Fort Worth police officer have been announced.

Details were provided by family attorney, S. Lee Merritt on the home going ceremony for Atatiana Jefferson. A wake for Jefferson is planned for Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. and her funeral will be open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m., both will be at The Potter’s House of Dallas.

Jefferson was killed on Saturday when she got up to see about the commotion outside of her home. Former officer Aaron Dean answered a wellness call at Jefferson’s home after a neighbor noticed that her front door was open. Police said Dean never identified himself as an officer during the call and body-cam video shows Dean shooting into her bedroom window. Jefferson was at home at the time playing video games while babysitting her 8-year old nephew, who witnessed the slaying.

Dean resigned two days after the shooting and was then arrested and charged with Jefferson’s murder, according to WFAA. The 34-year old posted a $200,000 bond a few hours later.

Jefferson’s family, friends, and community are heartbroken and prepare to say goodbye to the Xavier University alum. Jefferson was studying to apply to medical school but was currently selling medical pharmaceutical equipment from her home. Her brother and two sisters remark that she had moved in with her mother, who has several health issues and was in the hospital when she learned of her daughter’s death.

The FBI will determine if Dean should also face civil rights violations.