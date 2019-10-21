An Ohio mother got the scare of her life when she found another woman had broken inside her home, and was attempting to give her two-year-old son a bath.

According to local Columbus station WCMH, on Wednesday morning, Areica Hill said she was first alerted to a home invasion when her dogs started barking.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this,” Hill said. “I get up and I walk to my door and the way my house is set up, I can look down the hall. I see a white female lady, bent over the tub, with my two-year-old in the tub.”

The woman in question was identified as Elizabeth Hixon, 22, who was later arrested and charged with burglary due to the bizarre break-in at the home in Franklin County, Columbus, Ohio.

Hill said her motherly instincts immediately kicked in and she tackled Hixon, then got her boyfriend to hold the woman in place until authorities arrived.

“Ms. Hixon stated that she entered the residence, to provide care to a juvenile, which was outside the residence,” reads an affidavit in the case, filed in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Hixon’s mother told the news station during a phone interview that she believes her “daughter had good intentions” during the burglary and that “her heart was in the right place.”

But Hill was unmoved by those assurances and plans to follow the case to ensure the intruder receives the punishment she deserves.

“I would like to see other charges filed against her,” Hill stated.

Hixon has posted bond and according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s office, prosectors are awaiting for local police to conclude their investigation before determining what charges are appropriate.