The disappearance of a toddler in Avondale, Ala., has a community scrambling to find her, while police are questioning two persons of interest seen in a security cam video.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was reported missing on Oct. 12, according to Birmingham station WIAT. Police issued an AMBER alert after she was picked up at a birthday party by an unknown person in an SUV.

ALEA has issued an AMBER alert. If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen the person or vehicle described here, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Birmingham Police Dept (205) 254-0841. pic.twitter.com/Js97w9FbgG — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) October 13, 2019

READ MORE: New $25K reward offered in search for abducted 3-year-old girl

Surveillance obtained by police shows two individuals walking past two small children around the time the abduction took place. The video reportedly shows the two kids following one of the individuals, according to the news site.

The girl was reportedly with her mother at the party, but children at the event say they saw a man drive up and put her in the car, then leave.

“From what we’ve been able to determine so far, this is the last known location that we could determine where she was,” Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said during a press conference this week.

READ MORE: Stepfather arrested in connection to kidnapping of 4-year-old stepdaughter

They are two people of interest police believe are tied to the little girl’s abduction. One person of interest is Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, and the other is Derick Irisha Brown, 29.

Both men were reportedly arrested for charges not tied to the child’s kidnapping. CBS 42 reports that Stallworth was released on Thursday after posting bond, but Brown still remains in jail.

Although there are currently two persons of interest, Smith believes that other individuals are tied to the case.

“Everyone is a person of interest at this point in the investigation,” Smith said.

Fortunately, the second child in the surveillance video has been identified, but police have decided not to release the child or family’s identity.

Smith revealed that a motive behind the abduction has not been determined, but he did reveal that he believes that the incident was organized in advance. He thinks that it was planned 20 minutes before the girl disappeared, according to WIAT.

“We’re hoping that someone will see this video and recognize the individual on there or he himself will say ‘Hey, that’s me,’ and whatever information they can provide will be greatly appreciated,” Smith said.

At $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to finding Kamille. Meanwhile, a community search has been organized for Sunday to get neighbors in the area where she disappeared involved in finding her.