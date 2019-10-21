Michelle Obama’s body is more than goals; it’s the gold standard.

READ MORE: First lady Michelle Obama promotes fitness at basketball tourney

On Sunday, the former FLOTUS flaunted her chiseled bawdy on Instagram, making fans drool while causing an Internet traffic jam of comments praising her workout flow.

On her IG, Obama shared a photo of her on bended knee, lifting up an exercise ball while sharing some of the painful moments that come with progress: “It doesn’t always feel good in the moment,” Obama, 55, wrote.

“But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? 💪🏾,” the prolific “Becoming” author asked.

(To answer that, I was eating myself into a food coma, but I’m inspired now to become better.)

READ MORE: POLL: Michelle Obama would be Dem front-runner if she entered the 2020 race

The mom of two has been on a mission to help women and children make a healthier lifestyle a priority. As the first lady, Obama promoted the “Let’s Move!” fitness program during the eight years Barack Obama was in office.

And during her whirlwind “Becoming” tour, she was interviewed by CBS This Morning news anchor Gayle King and spoke about the importance of women putting wellness first.

“When it comes to our health as women, we are so busy giving and doing for others that we almost feel guilty to take that time out for ourselves,” she said.

“A lot of mothers will understand this because I found myself looking around after I had my kids, and I didn’t have time for me, but my husband was at the gym every day. And I was like, well, how are you going to the gym? He was like, ‘I make time for the gym.’ I was like, what?” she recalled about her own time balancing motherhood.

READ MORE: Toddler awestruck by Michelle Obama portrait, promotes new kids’ book

“This was right when we started going to counseling, y’all, so this was one of our issues, you know? But I found myself getting mad at him because he was doing what he needed to do for him. And I think for us as women, many of us, we have a hard time putting ourselves on our own priority list, let alone at the top of it,” Obama said.

“If we don’t have our act together as women, as mothers, as grandmothers, we aren’t going to be able to get our kids on track.”