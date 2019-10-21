Lori Harvey had a rough weekend.

According to reports, she was arrested for attempting to flee the scene of a car accident she was involved in on Sunday.

The beauty who had recently been linked to Diddy was allegedly driving a Mercedes SUV that collided with a parked car, causing hers to flip over. She reportedly had to be pulled from the car and left the scene before being apprehended by law enforcement.

She was arrested for a hit and run and delaying a police investigation. She was given a misdemeanor citation and didn’t actually get booked, but promised to appear in court.

Sources told OK! that Lori Harvey was texting and driving at the time of the collision and police told the outlet they did not suspect she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.

Just last week, Lori Harvey and Diddy raised eyebrows when they unfollowed each other on social media. Fans are speculating that their rumored romance may be over for good.

Meanwhile, others are likely wondering if Harvey’s famous family (Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey) had anything to do with her avoiding a trip to jail following her weekend excursion.

Thoughts?