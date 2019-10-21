Rosario Dawson’s found that real love, and Cory Booker, has set her heart free.

Dawson and Booker, a 2020 Presidential contender, have been an item now for a year. The two just celebrated their one-year anniversary, last week Oct. 14.

The actress opened up to The Washington Post, about being bitten by the love bug.

“I’m in love! I am absolutely in love, and it is so exciting,” Dawson said last month while at the Toronto Film Festival.

“He’s so charming and so confident and so capable, but it’s not like that translates to being some super-smooth kind of guy,” she said about her beau, a self-proclaimed nerd. “That’s not his style. What wins me over with him is definitely the dad jokes.”

According to the profile published Thursday, The Zombieland: Double Tap star also dished about how she and Booker stay connected even when their careers require them to spend months apart. Apparently, a significant portion of their long-distance “quality time” is spent reading books to each other over the phone, and video-chatting via FaceTime.

In the article, Dawson recalls how she suggested they started reading Alice Sebold’s novel The Lovely Bones together, which then prompted her beloved to make a recommendation of his own, City of Thieves, which is Game of Thrones writer David Benioff’s historical fiction novel set in World War II.

Dawson, 40, says Booker committed to reading City of Thieves in its entirety to her over the phone, a 258-page feat that would have taken approximately five-to-eight hours to finish.

“I laugh because it’s like, ‘Okay, you’re flying and connecting through here. Maybe we can meet at the airport hotel,’ ” Booker said in an interview last week, about dating while running for president. “It has made for great adventures of, you know, making seven hours together be magical.”

Other fun facts revealed about the couple during this new profile include how they have bonded over their shared vegan lifestyle. Also, their music tastes are so similar Booker often sends Dawson new song recommendations in the morning to let her know he’s thinking of her. He’s also given her the nickname RIB, which would become her initials if they got married and she took his surname.

For Dawson, this relationship sounds like it’s the real deal.

“For the first time, I feel like I have someone in the center of the storm with me.”