Frank Ocean fans got a treat this month as the singer finally released original new music for the first time in years — and even more may be on the way.

On Saturday, Ocean premiered his new track “DHL” at the end of his Beats 1 radio show “blonded RADIO.” Shortly after the broadcast, the psychedelic slow-burn of a song was made available on all streaming services.

According to CNN, this is Ocean’s, “first release since covering the Audrey Hepburn classic ‘Moon River’ in February 2018. It’s also his first original track since “Provider” in August 2017.”

The cover art (below) for the single depicts a man sitting on a chair with one arm raised and his head in a bag. But what has people buzzing is that at the bottom of the photo there is a key code. According to that code, this cover pose is highlighted as just one of 13 silhouettes, leading fans to speculate that DHL is most likely the first single of a project with 12 additional tracks.

“I got a pack from DHL / Just got up on a pill,” Ocean sings on the chorus of the Boys Noize-produced track.

After the release of the cryptically named single, the singer’s devotees combed through the singer’s social media accounts and found a few previous references to the shipping company: An August 2017 Instagram post where he said he wanted to buy a DHL plane and then a December 2018 Instagram story where he first unveiled 15 seconds of the song we now know to be DHL.

What does this all mean? It’s still unclear, but until the 31-year-old comes forward with an explanation, check out the song for yourself.