It’s settled: Oprah Winfrey is truly the gift that keeps on giving!

Our favorite fairy godmother is in the news again, this time for helping out another Morehouse student right after she dropped a $13 million gift at the school during a recent visit.

Olufemi Yessoufou saw Winfrey sitting in her fancy car on campus, and in millennial fashion, decided to grab a selfie with the media mogul. In doing so, Yessoufou also recorded the moment, saying, “Hey Oprah,” The AJC reported.

Winfrey, looking chill and reserved, responded and jokingly and shaded the freshman’s iPhone capturing her and her billion-dollar smile.

“Hey. That’s me. That’s me in your cracked phone,” she joked.

“She played me,” Yessoufou jokingly captioned his post.

If you’re going to catch Oprah on camera, it better make her look becoming like the billion dollar bucks in her bank account.

The hilarious short exchange was posted on Twitter and garnered 2.8 million views, 10,000-plus retweets and 70,000-plus likes.

Winfrey is definitely this little brother’s keeper, and to Yessoufou’s surprise, she gifted him with a new iPhone 11.

Along with the phone, she sent a nice note which read: “We can’t have you out here viewing the world thru a cracked screen or a cracked cover. The new camera you’re gonna love for sure.”

Won’t He do it?

Like the gentlemen they are, Yessoufou and his Morehouse brothers gathered and posted an appreciation post to Winfrey, thanking her for helping him.

“Thank you, Ms. Winfrey,” he and a group of scholars said in an Instagram video. “A gift to one of our brothers is a gift to all of our brothers.”

The young men also announced a project called “Adopt A House,” an initiative targeting corporations and/ individuals to “adopt” “their own piece of Morehouse by investing in the renovation and retrofitting process for on-campus facilities.”

They wrote: “All jokes aside, we are grateful for the day we were blessed with the opportunity to have that genuine conversation with Ms. Winfrey regarding our initiative. What you saw was her willingness to engage and have genuine fun and playful banter with us. What wasn’t seen was her sincere love for Morehouse’s mission and her Interest in our Adopt A House plan. Following our conversation, Ms. Winfrey lauded our plan and helped guide us to the next steps we need to follow as we aim to bring our plans to fruition. Again thank you so much, Ms. Oprah Winfrey, we genuinely appreciate your kindness and support!”

A few weeks ago, Winfrey surprised the school with a $13 million donation. Winfrey’s donation along with the $12 million the media mogul gifted the school 30 years ago, totaling $25, has become the largest endowment in the history of the school.