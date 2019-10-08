On Monday, Oprah Winfrey blessed Morehouse College with a surprise $13 million donation.

Winfrey’s donation along with the $12 million the media mogul gifted the school 30 years ago, totaling $25, has become the largest endowment in the history of the school, WSBTV reports.

“I was really surprised to learn that it’s been 30 years since I made that $12 million donation to Morehouse, so today I would like to add $13 million to that,” Winfrey said to a captive crowd in attendance for a ceremony honoring the recipients of the Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program.

The multimillion-dollar gift will benefit the program which was created in 1989 and has advanced at least 600 students through the program.

Winfrey, who was also in town for the opening of the Tyler Perry Studios, met with 47 of her “sons” the scholars who received a scholarship under her program.

The school honored Winfrey with a painting, several scholars were able to make speeches, thank Winfrey for her contribution and what it means to them and a parade of men presented the billionaire with the big heart, with flowers.

“Spent a day marinating in black excellence with these gorgeous, promising, young men at

@Morehouse,” Winfrey wrote on Twitter. “They honored me with roses, a song, and a portrait for a scholarship fund I set up 30 years ago. Can’t wait to see what they do with their future.”

Spent a day marinating in black excellence with these gorgeous, promising, young men at @Morehouse. They honored me with roses, a song, and a portrait for a scholarship fund I set up 30 years ago. Can’t wait to see what they do with their future. pic.twitter.com/o28hWkdC7w — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) October 8, 2019

Here is video from today’s surprise announcement. Oprah Winfrey donated $13 million to continue the Oprah Winfrey Scholarship Program, pushing her total investment to $25 million, which is the largest endowment in the College’s history. pic.twitter.com/5tcs6Pfu5m — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) October 7, 2019

Last month, the school’s president David A. Thomas announced measures to lessen the burden of its fiscal issues by halting matching retirement contributions for all employees. The school will also implement a monthly furlough day for most professional staff and faculty, The AJC reports.

“I’m grateful to Oprah Winfrey for her generosity,” said the college’s president, David A. Thomas, in a statement. “I am also feeling hopeful for Morehouse and what it has garnered in terms of philanthropic support with gifts like Oprah’s and Robert Smith’s. I am hopeful that this will also get others to step up with their support of Morehouse, but even more broadly, historically black colleges and universities.”