Here we go again…Another Kanye West album, another batch of bizarre statements from the artist who considers himself the best to ever live.

The rapper is currently promoting his latest project, Jesus Is King, and unleashed a long list of shocking statements during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. Listen live here.

Kanye West wanted to stop his rap career because it’s “the devil’s music”

So far, he has discussed topics ranging from his support of Donald Trump to his past pornography addiction.

“Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction…it has impacted every choice I have made in my life from age 5 to now,” he said.

He admitted he asked collaborators on the gospel album to abstain from premarital sex and invited them to pray and fast together. He also revealed he has no plans to stop showing his support for Trump and confirmed he plans to be POTUS someday.

“I will remember … any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we’re doing,” he said.

“Give me some other examples where someone is saying what isn’t culturally what you’re supposed to say,” he asked Lowe, referring to Trump. “Give me an example where someone is saying what you’re not supposed to say. You don’t want to say it, do you liberal?”

The man who recently donated $1 million to charities as a birthday gift to wife, Kim Kardashian West opened up about his new mission.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he said.

Yeezy also insisted he’s the best artist in the history of ever.

‘Sunday Service’ goes irie as Kanye West takes event to Jamaica

“I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time,” he said. “It’s just a fact.”

Kanye West debuted Jesus Is King along with the IMAX film of the same title at the Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Attendees were not allowed to use their cell phones and noted there was little to no profanity in the new material.