Kanye West isn’t keeping his popular Sunday Service performances stateside. Instead, he could be thinking globally.

The rap artist took his gospel-oriented event to Jamaica on Friday and held a free, public service supported by the Jamaica Tourist Board, according to The Source. The service was held just a week after West made a surprise visit to Washington, D.C. to perform at Howard University’s homecoming.

West and his 120-person choir held a show at the Emancipation Park in Kingston on Friday evening performing songs such as “Prince of Peace,” Damian Marley’s “Welcome to Jamrock” and “Jesus Walks,” during his two-hour show, Highsnobiety reports.

Jamaican artist and “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star, Spice shared her experience at West’s Sunday Service in a series of posts on her Instagram page to give fans a glimpse of what took place.

Spice also shared the Jamaican-themed merchandise created by West in an Instagram video. The rapper and his team wore “City of Kingston” clothing during the performance which is currently is being sold online.

Despite the praise, many people are criticizing West for both profiting off his Jamaican-themed clothing and his ministry. Religious leaders in Jamaica have criticized West’s intentions behind his Sunday Service and the message he is trying to send.

“I don’t know [Kanye] as a Christian and someone who is being led by the Holy Spirit,” Pastor Stephen Blake of Acts of the Holy Spirit Ministries International told the Jamaica Star. “We have to examine the motive here.”

Despite the backlash, West says he plans to visit other places outside the U.S. such as Africa, Europe and Asia.