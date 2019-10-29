Just as the popular street drama series Power wraps up the first half of its final season comes news that its ratings may soon take a hit once Comcast drops Starz, which carries the show, from the cable television service.

On Sunday afternoon, rapper 50 Cent trolled Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts on Instagram, calling him a “motherf*cker” after reports surfaced that the company will remove Starz by Dec. 10, thereby dropping Power from their channels, Complex reports.

The rapper and entrepreneur serves as an executive producer on the series, and he blames Roberts for the “millions of viewers” he’s set to lose.

🤒I’m sick right now so I lose millions of viewers today because of Comcast, They are dropping STARZ no more POWER, I’m Dead. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/QVT3PyW0Mu — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2019

“They are dropping STARZ no more POWER, I’m dead,” 50 Cent wrote on Twitter. He also shared a photo of Roberts on his Instagram page, along with the caption: “This is the guy of*cking up (Power)over at @Comcast for no reason.” He further added “Motherf*cker look like he been pushed around his whole life. He need to chill out, go to a golf course or sit his a** down some where.”

The rapper then began a lengthy Twitter campaign calling on fans to call their Comcast provider to convince the company to keep the show.

“DON’T let @XFINITY drop @Power_STARZ If you’re a Comcast/Xfinity customer, visit http://KeepSTARZ.com and call 888-90-STARZ TELL THEM TO #KeepSTARZ #xfinityfail #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #POWER,” 50 Cent wrote on Twitter.

He also posted photo of himself as a cadaver on the show, along with the caption: “Xfinity Comcast did this to me on season 6, of POWER I’m dead,” he wrote.

“Put the f*cking show back on by Monday,” he wrote to Comcast in another tweet.

The Power series final consists of 15 episodes that’s being split into two parts — the first half debuted August 25 with 10 episodes, and then the final five episodes will premiere in early January 2020, Cinema Blend reports.

A spinoff series, POWER BOOK II, airs 48 hours after the finale, “so stop saying this is the last season,” 50 Cent said of the show this past August on IG. “THE PARTY IS NOT OVER,” he added.

Comcast is also one of the focal points of a lawsuit filed against it by Byron Allen, CEO of Entertainment Studios (which is the parent company of theGrio). The $20 billion suit charges Comcast with discrimination against African American-owned businesses because of Comcast’s refusal to carry Allen’s television channels.

A hearing in the U.S. Supreme Court over the matter is scheduled for next month.

