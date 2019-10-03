Blindspotting was one of our favorite films of 2018 and it looks like it’s being adapted into a TV series for STARZ.

According to Variety, the series will be produced by the men behind the film, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal. The show will reportedly feature one of the characters from the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal on their masterpiece ‘Blindspotting’

Variety reports:

Jasmine Cephas Jones has been cast in the lead role, reprising the role of Ashley from the film. The series centers on Ashley, who was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister. Her world is turned upside down while the neighborhood goes inside out, and she must renegotiate her relationship with a town that is caught between two conflicting identities.

The Lionsgate TV project will be a half-hour dramedy with Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs attached to write and executive produce. Casal and Diggs starred in the film in addition to writing and producing it. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder Snoot Entertainment, who produced the film, will executive produce the series along with Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects. Palen previously served as Lionsgate’s chief brand officer and head of worldwide theatrical marketing for over 15 years.

Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs gear up for Pixar’s ‘Soul’

We can’t wait to see the rest of this story unfold and with Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal in the driver seats, we’re sure the series will be just as powerful and innovative as the flick.