Kenya Moore is breaking her silence on her split from husband, Marc Daly. Last month, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced her separation from the restauranteur she wed in 2017. They share one-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” Moore told PEOPLE. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

It seems the 49-year-old is still holding out hope for a reconciliation.

“I am hopeful, and have always wanted to work on our relationship. But I just don’t know if that’s even a possibility at this point, honestly…Marc doesn’t seem to be there. I’d feel more comfortable calling it quits if I knew I’d tried everything and it still didn’t work. And we definitely didn’t do everything we could have done to save our relationship,” she said.

“I think a lot of people were rooting for me, rooting for us, and rooting for our beautiful family…So for something to come out of the blue, I know it really hurt and confused a lot of people who were on our side.”

The former beauty queen also told PEOPLE that despite the rumors, her husband does not have a secret family. “I can tell you I’ve heard a lot of rumors about secret families. I can tell you that’s completely made up; there’s zero truth to that…In terms of infidelity, I’ve had no proof of that. That’s not our issue.”

The reality star says a combination of distance and poor communication are to blame for the breakdown of the short marriage.

“The distance had really been taking a toll on us…Initially when we had the baby, it was great. He was there for every single doctor’s appointment, every ultrasound, every scare, we were 90 percent together. He was a very supportive husband during that time,” she said.

“Marc opened up two new businesses and is opening up another,” Moore explains. “It was frustrating for me that he kept opening businesses in New York, but listen — I want him to be successful and that’s how he feeds his family. So I couldn’t be selfish. But if you’re living in two different places, you have to be together during the times you are in the same place; either you’re both in NY and you’re both in Atlanta. And when we’d be in the same place, we weren’t always in the same place. So with the businesses, the distance, and the baby, it just became hard for us to figure it all out.”

“We communicate in very different ways,” she continued. “I’m seen as tough on the show because I take up for myself … [but] in my relationships at home, I am the opposite. I’m not a fighter. I don’t want to fight at home. I want to be able to talk; I want to be able to rationally discuss things. And I get to the point where, I’ll withdraw if it seems too combative or not healthy…If the communication were better and more open and honest, I think we could solve our problems,” Moore continues.

