There seems to be more drama for the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Kenya Moore. The former Miss USA has announced that she and husband, Marc Daly, are ending their marriage after just over two years.

In an exclusive statement provided to PEOPLE, Moore and Daly request privacy during this emotional time for their family.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

READ MORE: She’s baaaccckkkk….Kenya Moore returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ next season

The now former couple, who were married in June 2017, are the proud parents of daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, who was born on November 4, 2018.

In a separate statement, Daly, 49, echoed his wife’s sentiments about their marriage.

“I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

The two apparently met through a mutual friend in 2016 and started dating later that year. It was virtually “love at first sight” for the two of them with Moore, 48, saying at the time, that she would have married him a month after meeting, but opted to wait until they got to know each other better.

READ MORE: Kenya Moore reveals she weighs 200 pounds: ‘Legs, booty, and boobs way bigger’

The separation comes as a shock to many as the couple and their daughter were just featured on Monday’s episode of The Tamron Hall Show, talking about their journey with IVF to produce their “miracle baby.” On the show, Moore called Daly “the love of my life.”

So, exactly what happened between then and now? Guess, we’ll all find out as Moore has decided to return to RHOA for season 12, which by the way, is currently filming. Fans can expect the show to officially return before the end of the year.