Kanye West thinks Black people, who overwhelmingly vote Democrat, have been brainwashed by the party for decades. The rap star goes as far to say that the party has even influenced people of color to have abortions.

Yeezy went on the Big Boy radio show to make the unfounded claims, which he seems to equate to a decrease in the power of the Black vote, according to The FADER.

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro,” West tells Big Boy, in response to a question about what he would say to Black people who feel he’s “turned his back” on them. “Come on, man. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting (for) Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about? Guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children…Thou shall not kill.”

As expected, West’s claims were quickly picked up by conservative outlets such as The Daily Wire and Students for Life. These outlets have in the past championed his diatribe against the left and don’t require proof for his claims.

Last Friday, Kanye released his ninth studio album entitled: Jesus is King, which is accompanied by a film that has already brought in more than $1 million at the box office, The FADER reports.

He called the Christian album “God’s plan,” and said it marks a turning point from when he was “lost.”

West stated, “I got caught up in my own ego, my own strategy, my own ideas. I tried to hold everything in my own brain and then I had to just let go and let God and put it back in his hands.”

Kanye adds that God took him through experiences – like mental illness – so that he could use him to reach more people.

“I think he had to send me through some more experiences to be able to cast a wider net when he was ready to use me,” West tells Big Boy. “Mental health, having a mental breakdown and going to the hospital and having the stigma of being called crazy actually it made me more relatable. Everyone is dealing with health in some way. Me being taken to my lowest. Being called a coon by my own people because I didn’t say I’m gonna vote on Hillary Clinton.”

“My father was a Black Panther. My mother got arrested for the sit-ins at age 6.” West continues in the Big Boy interview. “They were fighting for us to have the right to our opinion not the right to vote for whoever the white liberals said Black people are supposed to vote for.”