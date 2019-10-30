Kanye West is no stranger to controversy, but this week “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is calling b.s on the rapper’s recent criticism of hip-hop culture and pointing out some glaring hypocrisies in his stance.

Tuesday, a behind-the-scenes exchange between Noah and his team was released. In it, the South African comedian discusses how he felt while watching West promote his new gospel album Jesus Is King during an interview with radio show host Big Boy.

Noah seemed flabbergasted by the appearance, particularly when the 42 year old emcee called out rap culture, which he opined focuses on “f***ing somebody else’s bitch,” buying luxury foreign-made cars and waxing poetic “about things that can get you locked up.”

“I was watching that, and I was like, are you sh**ting me?” Noah responded to what he believes is a glaring oversimplification. “Like, of all people. I’m not saying everything he’s saying is wrong, but you are gonna say it? You, as Kanye West, are gonna talk s**t about other rappers talking about buying ‘foreign?’”