Following last month’s health scare Sen. Bernie Sanders is back on the campaign trail and decided to stopped by Desus & Mero to share his thoughts on his relationship with Cardi B, the legalization of weed, and the potential impeachment of Donald Trump.

According to the YouTube clip, Sanders jokingly informs the late night Showtime hosts that he has never eaten a chopped cheese, a sandwich comparable to the Philly cheesesteak, and is infamously sold at corner stores in predominantly Black and Brown neighborhoods.

But the topic of discussion became Sanders’ marijuana legalization plan, which he recently revealed and he briefly explained to Desus Nice and The Kid Mero what his overall vision is.

“Under the controlled substances act, marijuana is at the same level as heroin, which is insane,” said Sanders. “So we take it out of that, which essentially legalizes marijuana all over this country. And the second thing we do is move to expunge the records of those people who have been arrested for marijuana.” He also stressed that he doesn’t want to see big companies turning huge profits on the legalization of marijuana, and instead wants people of color and those most impacted by weed’s criminalization to benefit.”

The duo inquired who Sanders favorite rapper is, he replied, “Killer Mike is a good friend.” But the Democratic nominee also praised Cardi B, who he has previously sat down for a chat with as well.

“This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign,” she tweeted in July.

“We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,” Sanders told CNN about his relationship with Cardi. “The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

