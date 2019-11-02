A bad start to the NBA season for the Golden State Warriors got worse with the news of superstar guard Steph Curry being out for at least three months in recovery from surgery on his broken left hand.

The team announced the time off for the two-time league MVP on Friday. Curry was injured Wednesday after driving to the rim against the Phoenix Suns.

According to CBS Sports, the Warriors said Curry “underwent successful surgery” at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. The surgery was to repair a “broken left hand/second metacarpal” with full recovery. The status of Curry will be updated after the initial three month period.

Curry sustained his injury when driving for a layup during the third quarter of the 121-110 loss to the Suns. He would collide with Suns’ forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and use his hands to brace himself in the fall. Once he hit the floor, Suns’ center Aron Baynes landed on top of his left hand.

The injury for Curry puts the Warriors at a crossroads. The team was off to a shaky start after the departures of key players Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, injuries to Klay Thompson and newcomers Alec Burks and Willie Cauley-Stein, and the retirement of Shaun Livingston. Now, many analysts are suggesting the Warriors should tank and aim for the draft lottery, which team officials scoff at.

“The objectives don’t change. The object is still to win. It’s still to prepare. It’s still to compete,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr to the East Bay Times. “The expectations change. I think there’s an awareness of where we are.”

Kerr will be cautious of the use of Draymond Green, the team’s last healthy all-star and champion.

“We have to maintain a good schedule minutes-wise and games-wise. If he’s banged up, we have to make sure to take care of him,” Kerr said.

In the Friday night loss to the Spurs, Green played 34 minutes, which is believed to be dialed back in an effort to preserve his health. The focal point of the team will now be a newcomer and all-star D’Angelo Russell, who scored 23 points last night.