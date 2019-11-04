Master P has reportedly struck a deal with Walmart to carry his Rap Snacks chips to 4,200 stores nationwide.

In the past, Rap Snacks struggled to get included in mainstream stores due to distribution and hefty manufacturing costs, according to HipHopDX.com.

It’s a new day.

Recently, the No Limit Records rap mastermind sat down with MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari to dish on the Walmart deal, but he also took time to discuss the need for businesses to bring more diversity to the upper levels of their companies. He also spoke about how he still has to fight against people’s perceptions of him based on his music.

Master P was asked if it was tough for people to take him seriously, in spite of his success, and the New Orleans rap mogul relayed a story.

“I had a situation the other day where I met with a guy and he was like, ‘I expected you to be a whole different person” ’cause I was prejudged by music — not the business that I’m creating to build an empire and to build a generation of wealth for your family,” Master P replied, according to HipHopDX.com. “You have to make changes.”

“Nobody is perfect. I put my trust and faith in God and tell people, ‘You can’t prejudge somebody’ because everybody can change and everybody can grow,” he added in the interview.

Rap Snacks have been around since 1994 and include such flavors as Migos’ white cheddar with a dab of ranch, Fetty Wap’s honey jalapeno, and Romeo’s barbeque chips. There are also flavors with Lil Boosie, Cardi B, and Lil Yachty.

In other recent Rap Snacks news, the company has partnered with Slutty Vegan burger restaurant out of Atlanta to create its first vegan potato chip. The product will come in two flavors and aims to be a healthy alternative that coincides with Slutty Vegan’s healthy menu options.

The collaboration will hit stores in December and is expected to be included at locations where Rap Snacks are sold. The mission for the vegan chips is to “provide vegan options to culturally diverse consumers who may otherwise have less access and knowledge about vegan snack options,” according to HipHopDX.com.