Duke superstar Zion Williamson is set to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft in June, and he will most likely play for the New Orleans Pelicans this fall.

Sports fans know that part of his professional career will include the tough choice of choosing which sneaker brand to partner with, but Master P and his son Lil’ Romeo are here to get a leg up on the competition by outbidding any potential endorsement offers.

READ MORE: Master P to cover funeral costs of boy killed during police chase

The father and son duo hit up TMZ Sports to present Williamson with a whopping $20 million shoe deal with MoneYatti – a luxury designer shoe brand – as well as, a role in the follow-up to their film I Got The Hook-Up 2, which premieres in July, Complex reports. Their offer is conditional on the athlete’s presumed arrival at the New Orleans Pelicans, according to TMZ Sports.

“I know Zion gonna get a big shoe deal from Nike or Adidas or whatever. We gonna get him a deal just to have to wear shoes outside of basketball,” Master P told the outlet. “Just to wear it on the side, not in the game, I’m saying $20 [million].

Most recently, Master P, a former basketball player himself, said Williamson will be “bigger than Michael Jordan,” telling TMZ’s Van Lathan: “Think about it: When Jordan first came out of college everyone had to have his jersey. Everyone wanted to be like Mike. Come to New Orleans they gonna wanna be like you Z.”

READ MORE: Michael Jordan turns down deal; client wanted him to say a silly phrase

Williamson’s shoe deal profits are expected to exceed $100 million, as noted by Bleacher Report. But before any sponsorship contracts are negotiated, he needs to sign an agent — and some of the big dogs are gunning for him. Sean Deveney of the Sporting News noted that “Among those were Creative Artists Agency, Roc Nation, Klutch Sports Group and BDA Sports.”

A source also shared with SN that Williamson and his family will make a decision about which agency to sign with “possibly as early as next week.”

“The goal for choosing an agency is, according to a source, ‘one that can be most effective at building his brand,’” Deveney added.