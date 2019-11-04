Just days after announcing her split from husband Alan Ferguson, singer Solange Knowles has come forward to address swirling rumors that she may have had an extramarital affair.
According to Page Six, Friday, after Knowles announced her decision to separate from Ferguson after 5 years of marriage, some speculated that the 33 year old may have cheated with her manager, John Bogaard after a picture of the duo walking together started circulating online.
“yo ty @onvacation for bein the best co-manager for 5 yrs. sorry the internetsss are so unkind n b lying. go back to enjoying ya vacation,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
While Bogaard himself has not commented on the rumors, it is now being reported that he is likely in a relationship with a woman named Judith Joy who has previously been posted on his Instagram.
In a series of now-deleted tweets, the singer sharply addressed the cheating claims explaining, “Yo, John [Bogaard] is my former co-manager y’all gotta chill. I’m not about to be silenced into letting complete lies narrate my life. To take my words ‘my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still’ after speaking about my health journey…which has already been painful enough and turn [it] into an interpretation of unfaithfulness is just…wow.”
Then concluded with, “I hate to even give this energy, but I will not let something so untrue follow me when I’ve tried to lead my life in truth. I hope y’all spread this with the same conviction and energy that [you] did that false narrative. Much love.”
View this post on Instagram
the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a nigga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!