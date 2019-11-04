Just days after announcing her split from husband Alan Ferguson, singer Solange Knowles has come forward to address swirling rumors that she may have had an extramarital affair.

According to Page Six, Friday, after Knowles announced her decision to separate from Ferguson after 5 years of marriage, some speculated that the 33 year old may have cheated with her manager, John Bogaard after a picture of the duo walking together started circulating online.

“yo ty @onvacation for bein the best co-manager for 5 yrs. sorry the internetsss are so unkind n b lying. go back to enjoying ya vacation,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

While Bogaard himself has not commented on the rumors, it is now being reported that he is likely in a relationship with a woman named Judith Joy who has previously been posted on his Instagram.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the singer sharply addressed the cheating claims explaining, “Yo, John [Bogaard] is my former co-manager y’all gotta chill. I’m not about to be silenced into letting complete lies narrate my life. To take my words ‘my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still’ after speaking about my health journey…which has already been painful enough and turn [it] into an interpretation of unfaithfulness is just…wow.”

Then concluded with, “I hate to even give this energy, but I will not let something so untrue follow me when I’ve tried to lead my life in truth. I hope y’all spread this with the same conviction and energy that [you] did that false narrative. Much love.”

