Nicki Minaj and her longtime boo Kenneth “Zoo” Petty have officially tied the knot!

Minaj, 36, took to Instagram to share the message that she’s now Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, and the nuptials happened right under our noses on October 21st.

The “Megatron” rapper offered a glimpse of their matching “Mr. and Mrs.” Mugs and baseball caps emblazoned with had “Bride” and “Groom,” PEOPLE reports.

View this post on Instagram 👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19 A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Oct 21, 2019 at 8:22pm PDT

Minaj has been teasing for some time that she was about to get married, after she abruptly announced last month she was quitting the rap game to focus on her family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Minaj wrote, shocking her 20-plus million “Barbs” fan base across the globe. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me. X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

Nicki previously told listeners of her QUEEN Radio podcast that she and her man had obtained a marriage license, and she had “about 80 days” to walk down the aisle. Ahead of that, she had already changed her name on social media to “Mrs. Petty.” Fans were already convinced she was married.

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she said on the Aug. 12 episode of her radio show. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now,” she said at the time. “We’ll do the big wedding later.”

The two have been dating since 2018. Petty is a convicted sex offender for attempted rape of a 16-year-old in 1995, according to New York Division of Criminal Justice Services records, The Blast reports. He also was convicted in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002, according to a criminal complaint obtained by website.