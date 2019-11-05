Nicole Murphy is mourning the loss of her mother.

The 51-year-old former reality star shared the sad news on social media on Monday.

“Today I lost the most beautiful person in the world to me my mom,” the 51-year-old posted on Monday along with a phot of herself posing with her parents, Eddie T. Mitchell and Ellen Mitchell. “I love you so much. Thank you for all the beautiful times we had together. Now you can Rest In Peace with Dad. #purelove #mom #dad#youwillbemissed.”

Several of Murphy’s celebrity friends shared their condolences before she added a slideshow of photos with her mom.

“Words can’t express how much I miss my best friend. I love you mommy.. ❤️,” she wrote.

