After a summer of scandal, this week Nicole Murphy dropped by The Wendy Williams Show to talk about what life has been like after pictures of her kissing movie director Antoine Fuqua made headlines.

Back in July, images of Eddie Murphy‘s ex-wife lip-locking with the Training Day director, who is reportedly still married to Waiting to Exhale actress Lela Rochon, surfaced and lit up the Twitterverse, spurring rumors of something sinister going on.

Initially, the stunning 51-year-old issued a statement saying, “Antoine and I are just family friends. I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”

When that explanation went out the public not only didn’t buy it, but also slammed her for insulting their intelligence given how blatant the photos were. A week later Murphy was singing a different tune, revealing to TMZ, “Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired.”

During Tuesday’s appearance on Wendy Williams’ daytime talk show, she was full of remorse, reiterating, “It was a moment that should not have happened. I regret it and I apologized for it and I’m a human being.

“Basically women this can happen to you!” she continued, speaking to the studio audience about showing discernment when choosing romantic partners. “Do your research!”

“At the moment, maybe I had a different impression of [their marriage],” she said, disputing claiming that she broke up Fuqua and Rochon’s marriage or that she and Rochon were ever friends.

When Williams urged Murphy to look at the camera and directly address Rochon, she obliged stating, “Darling, it was a mistake. I apologize.”