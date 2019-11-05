Cardi B is not taking any chances with her baby girl, and with this often head-scratching world we live in, we don’t blame her one bit.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper told a follower on Instagram that she doesn’t have a nanny because she doesn’t trust anyone, outside of her family to care for her 15-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

READ MORE: Offset shares a darling family video of his baby daughter, Kulture

At least, not yet.

Cardi, 27, uploaded two pictures of Kulture, her baby with fellow rapper and husband, Offset, showing the toddler smiling in one and where she appears to be crying in the other, according to PEOPLE. In both photos, baby girl is Gucci’d down to her shoes.

“Mom life Look easy don’t it? But Booooyyyyy o booooyyyy,” Cardi captioned her IG post.

When a fan commented that motherhood must be “easy” for Cardi because she has the financial means and access to assign “babysitters for that baby,” the rapper set the record straight.

“I actually don’t just me and my mom,” Cardi responded. “Sooo when my mom do her own s— (it’s) ME … When I can finally find some1 trust worthy I’ll have one”

Baby Steps

When Kulture was only two weeks old, last July, Cardi B first spoke about being the kind of mom who handles childcare by herself.

“There’s this feeling that, as soon as my baby came out, that I have that is just like I can’t leave my baby at night, not for one second,” she said, according to The Daily Mail.

“A lot of people keep telling me ‘you need to find a nanny because you gotta start working soon,” but she admitted that this is tough for her “because I want to be with my baby every second.”

“I don’t feel like nobody could tend (to) my baby like me,” she added.

READ MORE: Cardi B is filming another movie after her debut in Hustlers: ‘I enjoy the checks’

However, Cardi did acknowledge that being a full-time mommy and a super star hip-hop queen can get tiring.

“I don’t like going to sleep and leaving them with the responsibility of my baby because I know they just as tired as me. Same way I wanna sleep, they wanna sleep,” she told W magazine in Oct. 2018.

Little does she know, while Kulture is getting bigger, the fears for your first born never quite go away.