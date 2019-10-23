Cardi B has already dominated when it comes to the music charts and after her cameo in Hustlers she appears to have set her sights on taking over Hollywood.

According to CNN on Tuesday, Vin Diesel broke the news on Instagram that the “Press” rapper would be joining him in the latest installment of the highly lucrative Fast and Furious franchise.

Diesel posted a video of him sitting next to Cardi as they celebrated the last day of filming in the United Kingdom.

“I’m tired,” Cardi chimes in. “But I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is gonna be the best one.”

“We’re so blessed,” Diesel says. “The last day of filming in the U.K. All love always.”

“Yup,” Cardi agrees. “I need to take a nappy nap.”

Earlier this month talk show host Ellen DeGeneres asked Cardi if she enjoyed working on the set, to which she responded, “I enjoyed it, and I just couldn’t believe I was on set for like 16 hours and then like… is this what actors gotta go through?”

“Artists, we have long days but it’s just full of excitement like we move around we’re doing something,” she continued. “Like, you gotta wait in the trailer until it’s your turn, you gotta do the same scene like 20 times.”

Entertainment Weekly confirms the 27-year-old will only have a small role in the film, but no other details have been revealed just yet. She will join returning stars including Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Former wrestler turned actor John Cena will also be joining the cast.