Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t understand why so many people think his father is a “racist” considering the president let him “hang out” with late pop star Michael Jackson when he was a child.

According to Bloomberg, in his new book Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, Trump Jr. explains in the book that “Michael Jackson lived in Trump Tower and came over to play video games with [him] and Eric.”

In the book, the younger Trump dishes his views on the Robert Mueller investigation, WikiLeaks and Hillary Clinton’s e-mails, and his teen years at the Mar-a-Lago resort. But regarding race, he says he has seen no evidence that his father is prejudiced.

“Oh, and by the way, given all the things my father has been called, particularly a ‘racist,’ it sure sounds odd that he’d let his son vacation with a Black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn’t it?” writes Trump Jr. “If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it.”

This isn’t the first time a member of the Trump clan has mentioned being close to the King of Pop prior to his death in 2009.

The Washington Times reports that in her 2017 book Raising Trump, Ivana Trump also touched on the family’s relationship with her family stating, “The only person who had an open invitation to come to the triplex for playdates whenever he wanted was Michael Jackson.”

“The King of Pop lived in Trump Tower and was a good friend of the whole family. He’d stop by and chat with Donald and me for a few minutes, and then he’d go up to the kids’ floor to hang out for hours and hours,” Trump continued. “Michael was a thirty-year-old kid… He was a child himself in a man’s body, tender, sweet and gentle. I never believed the accusations that he molested those kids. There’s no way he could have hurt anyone.”