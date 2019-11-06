Tamar Braxton has quickly learned the value of picking the right eyelash technician.

The 42-year-old singer, who won this year’s Celebrity Big Brother competition, took to Instagram on Monday to show a picture of her hatchet eyelash extensions job to her followers, reported PEOPLE magazine.

READ MORE: Tiny, Heiress, Tamar Braxton and more flood TI’s timeline with birthday love!

“Ladies pick ya lash girl wisely!!” Braxton warned in the caption of her Instagram post. “They don’t have NO love for you if u walking around like this!!” Braxton signed off with the hashtag #sorrytomylashes.”

“Dayummmm Betty Boop,” wrote @iamalonzoarnold in response to the photo.

Another fan commiserated. “Right!!! Once mine started falling out and looking like parenthesis I said that’s the last time lol” wrote @nakeishaturk.

“This is why I stick with a strip,” June Ambrose added.

After we pulled ourselves up from the floor laughing, we realized that we’ve got some serious questions. What? How? Who did this, Tamar?

READ MORE: Tamar Braxton and Loni Love feud on IG over ‘The Real’ show exit

And this isn’t even the end of Braxton’s beauty struggles. On Oct. 27, Braxton posted a meme to IG that simply read “Your hair being f—ed up will ruin your ENTIRE weekend plans.”

“So I’m in the house,” Braxton commented on the post. “Periodt.”

We can relate to this one.

Braxton is reportedly dating David Adefeso, a Nigerian financial consultant, PEOPLE reported.

In April, Braxton told the magazine “It’s new. I just want to keep it to myself for as long as I can.”

“He’s not a television person. He’s in finance, so he’s cool in his field,” she added to the magazine. “He’s not on social media. We just have a regular, amazing relationship.”

READ MORE: Tamar Braxton says her family loves her new Nigerian boo

Braxton also enthused about her family’s love of Adefeso.

“They love him. He’s really kind of hard to not love. He’s a great guy, comes from a great family, has great morals,” she told PEOPLE. “And he loves my son to pieces. What’s not to love?”