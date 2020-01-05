The 77th Annual Golden Globes went down in Hollywood on Sunday night and the most famous faces in Hollywood gathered to see who would take home a trophy.
Although When They See Us was shut out of the ceremony along with Queen & Slim, there were still some serious contenders to root for.
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- “1917” (WINNER)
- “Irishman”
- “Joker”
- “Marriage Story”
- “The Two Popes”
Best Actress — Drama
- Renee Zellweger, “Judy” (WINNER)
- Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
- Soairse Ronan, “Little Women”
- Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Best Actor — Drama
- Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (WINNER)
- Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”
- Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
- Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (WINNER)
- “Dolemite is My Name”
- “Jojo Rabbit”
- “Knives Out” ”
- “Rocketman”
Best Actress — Musical or Comedy
- Awkwafina, “The Farewell” (WINNER)
- Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”
- Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
- Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
- Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”
Best Actor — Musical or Comedy
- Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” (WINNER)
- Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”
- Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”
Best Supporting Actor
- Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” (WINNER)
- Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
- Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
- Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Best Original Score
- “Joker” (WINNER)
- “Motherless Brooklyn”
- “Little Women”
- “1917”
- “Marriage Story”
Best Limited Series / TV Movie
- “Chernobyl” (WINNER)
- “Catch-22”
- “Fosse/Verdon”
- “The Loudest Voice”
- “Unbelievable”
Best Performance by an Actress in Limited Series / TV Movie
- Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” (WINNER)
- Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”
- Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
- Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”
- Joey King, “The Act”
Best Director
- Sam Mendes, “1917” (WINNER)
- Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
- Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
- Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
- Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Best Actress TV Series — Drama
- Olivia Coleman, “The Crown” (WINNER)
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- Jodi Comer, “Killing Eve”
- Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Limited Series / TV Movie
- Patricia Arquette, “The Act” (WINNER)
- Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
- Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
- Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
- Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Best Original Song
- “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman” (WINNER)
- “Beautiful Ghosts” – “Cats”
- “Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”
- “Spirit” – “The Lion King”
- “Stand Up” – “Harriet”
Best Television Series — Comedy
- “Fleabag” (WINNER)
- “Barry”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “The Politician”
Best Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” (WINNER)
- Annette Benning, “The Report”
- Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
- Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
- Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Best Animated Feature
- “Missing Link” (WINNER)
- “Frozen II”
- “The Lion King”
- “Toy Story 4”
- “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
Best Screenplay
- “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” (WINNER)
- “Marriage Story”
- “Parasite”
- “The Two Popes”
- “The Irishman”
Best Actor TV Series — Drama
- Brian Cox, “Succession” (WINNER)
- Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
- Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
- Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
Best Foreign Language Film
- “Parasite” (WINNER)
- “The Farewell”
- “Les Miserables”
- “Pain and Glory”
- “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
Best Actress TV Series — Comedy
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (WINNER)
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
- Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Best Television Series — Drama
- “Succession” (WINNER)
- “Big Little Lies”
- “The Crown”
- “Killing Eve”
- “Morning Show”
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series / TV Movie
- Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” (WINNER)
- Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Best Performance by an Actor in Limited Series / TV Movie
- Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” (WINNER)
- Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”
- Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”
- Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
- Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
Best Actor TV Series — Comedy
- Ramy Yousef, “Ramy” (WINNER)
- Ben Platt, “The Politician”
- Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”