Cynthia Erivo
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 77th Annual Golden Globes went down in Hollywood on Sunday night and the most famous faces in Hollywood gathered to see who would take home a trophy.

Although When They See Us was shut out of the ceremony along with Queen & Slim, there were still some serious contenders to root for.

Check out the full list of winners:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

  • “1917” (WINNER)
  • “Irishman”
  • “Joker”
  • “Marriage Story”
  • “The Two Popes”

Best Actress — Drama

  • Renee Zellweger, “Judy” (WINNER)
  • Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
  • Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
  • Soairse Ronan, “Little Women”
  • Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Best Actor — Drama

  • Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (WINNER)
  • Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”
  • Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
  • Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
  • Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (WINNER)
  • “Dolemite is My Name”
  • “Jojo Rabbit”
  • “Knives Out” ”
  • “Rocketman”

Best Actress — Musical or Comedy

  • Awkwafina, “The Farewell” (WINNER)
  • Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”
  • Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
  • Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
  • Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

Best Actor — Musical or Comedy

  • Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” (WINNER)
  • Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”
  • Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
  • Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Supporting Actor

  • Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” (WINNER)
  • Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
  • Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
  • Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
  • Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Best Original Score

  • “Joker” (WINNER)
  • “Motherless Brooklyn”
  • “Little Women”
  • “1917”
  • “Marriage Story”

Best Limited Series / TV Movie

  • “Chernobyl” (WINNER)
  • “Catch-22”
  • “Fosse/Verdon”
  • “The Loudest Voice”
  • “Unbelievable”

Best Performance by an Actress in Limited Series / TV Movie

  • Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” (WINNER)
  • Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”
  • Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
  • Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”
  • Joey King, “The Act”

Best Director

  • Sam Mendes, “1917” (WINNER)
  • Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
  • Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
  • Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
  • Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best Actress TV Series — Drama

  • Olivia Coleman, “The Crown” (WINNER)
  • Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
  • Jodi Comer, “Killing Eve”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
  • Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Limited Series / TV Movie

  • Patricia Arquette, “The Act” (WINNER)
  • Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
  • Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
  • Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
  • Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Best Original Song

  • “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman” (WINNER)
  • “Beautiful Ghosts” – “Cats”
  • “Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”
  • “Spirit” – “The Lion King”
  • “Stand Up” – “Harriet”

Best Television Series — Comedy

  • “Fleabag” (WINNER)
  • “Barry”
  • “The Kominsky Method”
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • “The Politician”

Best Supporting Actress

  • Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” (WINNER)
  • Annette Benning, “The Report”
  • Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
  • Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
  • Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Best Animated Feature

  • “Missing Link” (WINNER)
  • “Frozen II”
  • “The Lion King”
  • “Toy Story 4”
  • “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Best Screenplay

  • “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” (WINNER)
  • “Marriage Story”
  • “Parasite”
  • “The Two Popes”
  • “The Irishman”

Best Actor TV Series — Drama

  • Brian Cox, “Succession” (WINNER)
  • Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
  • Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
  • Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
  • Billy Porter, “Pose”

Best Foreign Language Film

  • “Parasite” (WINNER)
  • “The Farewell”
  • “Les Miserables”
  • “Pain and Glory”
  • “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Best Actress TV Series — Comedy

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (WINNER)
  • Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
  • Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
  • Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Television Series — Drama

  • “Succession” (WINNER)
  • “Big Little Lies”
  • “The Crown”
  • “Killing Eve”
  • “Morning Show”

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series / TV Movie

  • Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” (WINNER)
  • Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”
  • Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
  • Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
  • Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best Performance by an Actor in Limited Series / TV Movie

  • Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” (WINNER)
  • Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”
  • Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
  • Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Actor TV Series — Comedy

  • Ramy Yousef, “Ramy” (WINNER)
  • Ben Platt, “The Politician”
  • Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”
  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

 