The 77th Annual Golden Globes went down in Hollywood on Sunday night and the most famous faces in Hollywood gathered to see who would take home a trophy.

Although When They See Us was shut out of the ceremony along with Queen & Slim, there were still some serious contenders to root for.

Check out the full list of winners:

Best Motion Picture — Drama “1917” (WINNER)

“Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes” Best Actress — Drama Renee Zellweger, “Judy” (WINNER)

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Soairse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” Best Actor — Drama Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (WINNER)

Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (WINNER)

“Dolemite is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out” ”

“Rocketman” Best Actress — Musical or Comedy Awkwafina, “The Farewell” (WINNER)

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette” Best Actor — Musical or Comedy Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” (WINNER)

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name” Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” (WINNER)

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Best Original Score “Joker” (WINNER)

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little Women”

“1917”

“Marriage Story” Best Limited Series / TV Movie “Chernobyl” (WINNER)

“Catch-22”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable” Best Performance by an Actress in Limited Series / TV Movie Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” (WINNER)

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act” Best Director Sam Mendes, “1917” (WINNER)

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker” Best Actress TV Series — Drama Olivia Coleman, “The Crown” (WINNER)

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodi Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Limited Series / TV Movie Patricia Arquette, “The Act” (WINNER)

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” Best Original Song “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman” (WINNER)

“Beautiful Ghosts” – “Cats”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”