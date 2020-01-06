Colin Kaepernick is amongst those speaking out about President Donald Trump’s strike against Iran but Megyn Kelly believes this is one issue where his voice is creating more harm than help.

According to Mediate, Saturday, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback took to Twitter writing, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.”

But he expounded on what he meant:

America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

Many believed the message to be a reference to the Jan. 3 killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani which set off those who took issue with him including race into the debate about the government’s actions.

But Kelly responded from the opposite end of the spectrum, defending the strike, which now has many anticipating a violent reaction from Iran.

Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud? https://t.co/sfc1Yz3phY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 4, 2020

The former Fox News and NBC personality wasn’t the only conservative irate at Kaep.

“There are so, so, so many things wrong with this Tweet,” chimed in conservative columnist Dan McLaughlin.

But coming to Kaep’s defense was filmmaker Ava Duvernay, which launched a Twitter spat between herself and Kelly.

Shame on you, Megyn. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 5, 2020

You should be ashamed. Educate yourself before you talk about racism and legitimate claims. You sound like what you are. Ignorant. Attention seeking. And desperate. That will be all. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 5, 2020

The prospect of the United States entering a war with Iran is not something anyone would normally find amusing, but over the last week the threat of a World War III quickly became fodder for viral memes all over the internet.

In response to the lighthearted response on social media, Instagram user Kiing_Johnson, donning his Army fatigues, posted his own viral video imploring his generation to think about soldiers in harm’s way around the world before making jokes.

“You gotta understand man… for somebody like me who has been here since November, in the middle of this sh****…” he said in the video. “Y’all could post a good lil meme about being positive for us or praying for us …”

“We are really going through this sh***and a lot of us might not be coming back. So a prayer or a good luck could help,” he added.

