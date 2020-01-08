Netflix is serving up several reasons to stay in and keep warm while watching some of Hollywood’s brightest stars in new projects.
There are tons of new titles available this month and we decided to fill you in on some of the unmissable content the streamer has in store.
1Leslie Jones: Time Machine
Synopsis: Comedian, actress and Emmy Award-nominated SNL alum, Leslie Jones, is all about having fun. Through the years that fun has encompassed wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps. Now older, and enlightened, the comedian imparts her hilarious wisdom on all ages. Strap in, because you’re headed on a wild side-splitting ride from young adulthood to the present with Leslie Jones.
Release date: January 14
