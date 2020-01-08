Two Detroit women narrowly escaped a brazen New Year’s Day kidnapping attempt made at a diner that resulted in one of them being shot and wounded.

According to WXYZ-TV, around 1:00 a.m. Jan. 1, the two women — who have chosen to remain unidentified — were inside a Coney Island restaurant on the city’s west side after celebrating the holiday when they were approached by two older men who were apparently intoxicated.

But when the women turned down the men’s advances, things quickly became violent. One of the attackers grabbed one of the young ladies by her hair and began dragging her outside, so that he could throw her into an awaiting white van. Meanwhile, the second woman was hit in the head with a bottle.

Both ladies fought back with the help of a restaurant employee and one of the girls ran off on foot while the other managed to make it safely into her car. One of the assailants reportedly hit the side of her car with his gun as she sped off. Unfortunately, when she circled back to look for her friend, she came across the white van again, and that’s when the men opened fire on her.

“They were just trying to fight their way out,” said the sister of a 22-year-old woman who ended up getting shot during the attempted abduction.

Despite her bullet wound, the driver was able to drive to a gas station for help and now authorities are looking for the two attackers.

“They fought back,” the victim’s mother told WXYZ before encouraging anyone with information to come forward. “Speak up. Say something. We got to get these people off the street because they ain’t gonna stop. They not gonna stop.”

The condition of both women was unclear.