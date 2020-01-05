The promoter who was on the receiving end of a beat down by rapper DaBaby is now planning to sue the artist.

DaBaby, 28, was slapped with a battery charge on Thursday after his involvement in a robbery of a music promoter, identified as Kenneth. The attack was the result of the hip-hop star not being paid in full by the promoter for hosting a party for rapper Stunna 4 Vegas at a Florida nightclub.

Kenneth claims since the attack, several attorneys have hit him up to offer their services in suing the North Carolina native, according to TMZ. He is planning to take legal action against everyone involved in the incident, claiming he suffered cuts and bruises on his face.

DaBaby and members of his entourage reportedly took the victim’s iPhone 7, a credit card and about $80 in cash. The promoter “stated that during the altercation, one of the offenders doused him with apple juice,” the police report said. Surveillance footage reportedly captured the attack and the moment DaBaby and his crew fled the scene in a black SUV.

DaBaby, whose birth name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was released on a $1,500 bond on Saturday, two days after his arrest, E! News reports.

He was questioned by robbery detectives in what Miami Police Department spokesperson, Kenia Fallat, is calling “an open and ongoing investigation.”

As TheGrio previously reported, last week, DaBaby was also detained in his hometown after police found marijuana in his car, according to TMZ. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and resisting an officer.

He told TMZ he was targeted by police after they received a “bogus” tip that he had drugs and guns in his vehicle.

“Every time. There’s nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around — can I borrow your microphone? ****** grabs mic … shining it into the car windows … they follow me, they pull us over for no reason,” TMZ quotes the rapper as saying.