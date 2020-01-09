On the heels of his Dec. 21 appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” fans have been anticipating what Eddie Murphy’s return to comedy will look like in 2020. Now it’s being reported that the iconic funnyman is planning to hit the road with the sole intention of testing out new stand up material.

According to Page Six, Murphy has been quietly “sneaking into” clubs to work on new jokes ahead of his upcoming Netflix special. Although the details around his movements are cryptic at best — with no real insights on what clubs or even what regions of the country he plans to visit, comedy fans nationwide will surely be keeping their eyes peeled for any Murphy sightings over the next few weeks.

READ MORE: Eddie Murphy talks about making his comeback with…well, comic timing

Last month during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Murphy, 58, explained that he planned to take as long as “eight or nine months” to prepare for this exciting new chapter in his stand-up career.

“I’m gonna start kinda working [it] out in the beginning of the year, and then when it’s ready, you know, I’ll try to give myself eight or nine months to get it ready,” he explained, later adding, “When we started it was like, if you were saying you were a comic, it was like being a juggler or a magician or something. Now it’s this mainstream thing.”

Meanwhile, the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 hit, Coming 2 America is slated for release Dec. 18 and boasts a star-studded line-up including Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Kiki Layne and original cast members Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and Shari Headley.

READ MORE: Eddie Murphy delivers highest ‘Saturday Night Live’ ratings in years