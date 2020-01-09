Right on the heels of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s announcement that they are stepping back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, it is now being reported that over six months ago the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had already started trademarking their Sussex Royal brand on more than 100 items including pencils, socks and bookmarks .

According to the Daily Mail, the couple, whose private net worth is estimated at £34million (which translates to about $45.5 million), plan to pursue their options via various business ventures such as, “book deals, TV deals, public speaking and fashion and brand partnerships.”

The crafty duo even set up a new website called Sussexroyal.com this week, with sources speculating that they will likely be able to turn their brand into a global empire.

“This will just be the stepping stone for higher value products being launched later down the line,” said Andy Barr, a retail expert who expects Prince Harry and Meghan’s new Sussex Royal products to easily generate revenues of over half a billion dollars.

“Undoubtedly this will be a multi-million pound revenue business given they are effectively trading on the back of the Royal name which is ironic given they are seemingly trying to escape its clutches,” he continued, forecasting, “With his revenue estimated to be £200 million ($261 million) in the last year, we would not be surprised to see Harry and Meghan more than double that from scratch with their combined global appeal.”

“As the brand they are building will automatically have global appeal, their revenue will grow even further,” he concludes.