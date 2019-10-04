After years of the media speculating and picking them apart, it appears Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will finally be coming out with their own authorized documentary about their love story.

According to W magazine, their recent 10-day tour of South Africa is what inspired ITV News anchor Tom Bradby to work on the film. Thursday, Bradby confirmed in a tweet that he had “just finished filming a documentary on Harry and Meghan in Africa,” which he believes “will explain a lot when it airs.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s official royal occupation and new BTS wedding photos revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex frequently make headlines for simply living their daily lives, whether it is what Meghan is wearing, where their newborn, Archie is or how Harry dances while visiting townships on official trips.

During a tour of Africa, Harry traveled to Botswana and Malawi on his own to raise awareness of and end the stigma of HIV/AIDS, he also visited a minefield in the Angolan village of Huambo that his mother, Princess Diana, once visited more than 20 years ago. Baby Archie also made his first official appearance while meeting with the Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe for the first time at the Archbishop’s Legacy Foundation in Cape Town.

Markle received praise from First Lady, Michelle Obama, who applauded her for being an inspiration, and “breaking the mold” during the royal visit to the continent.

“While I am here with my husband as a member of The Royal Family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister,” Markle announced to an audience of local women and girls while visiting a township known as “South Africa’s murder capital.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s friend and celebs defends her against ‘racist bullies’

But despite her sincerity, the tabloids have continued to focus on the Duchess, prompting the Duke to pen a blistering letter vowing to sue The Daily Mail for participating in behavior that “destroys lives.”

The family has officially ended their tour of South Africa and arrived back in London, and the documentary will likely be highly anticipated, giving them an opportunity to finally tell their own story. It is unclear when it is set to be released.