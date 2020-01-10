Loni Love’s Twitter followers are still reeling from her comments on The Real where she makes a connection between Black men’s infidelity to the legacy of slavery.

The Real co-hosts were discussing Joe Budden’s comments on Kevin Hart’s infidelity when Loni went in on Black men.

“I don’t speak for the Black community but I do think that a lot of Black men, they really don’t know how to have true, faithful relationships,” Love said in the video. “They think because they have money, because they have power, that they can treat women any kind of way.”

Adrienne Bailon attempted to broaden the comment to men in general.

“I think sadly, in so many cultures, that is the whole machismo thing. That goes across the board,” Bailon said.

But Loni insisted that the issue of cheating is one that impacts Black men the strongest.

“No, it’s not across the board because what is happening is that we are still dealing with the point of slavery,” Love said. “And we are descendants of slavery and because our families were broken up, we still do not have an idea of how to have togetherness because our families were broken up.”

“Folks will be mad but we need to work on building good relationships that honor women,” Love added on her Twitter page.

Social media slammed Love for the comments.

“As a Black woman, all my life, I’ve only known honorable Black men. My Black husband, who is an attorney, is my best friend and business partner. He is so good 2 me. Loyalty is a character thing, not a color thing. Love who you love, but stop generalizing and bashing our Brothas,” wrote @TheTurtonsTV.

“Damn loni really that’s how you feel about the black man WOW! Well my parents who are black has been together since the early 70’s me myself has been with my wife for 17 years never cheated on her and this coming from a black man,” wrote @SgtJohnBull.

What’s even more shocking is the idea that millions of Black woman sit at home watching & taking this in. And her criticizing Black men while being in a relationship with a white man with children from a prior relationship, is a kind of real-life “Slave Play,” added @h_fairley.