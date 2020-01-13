It looks like Dwayne Johnson is heading back to the small screen and he’s ready to show the world how he grew into the powerhouse we all know and love. NBC has ordered The Young Rock, a scripted comedy series based on his childhood.

The 47-year-old actor who just completed his Ballers gig will produce the series along with Nahnatchka Khanand (Fresh Off the Boat) and appear on all 11 episodes ordered.

According to Variety, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz will also serve as executive producers on The Young Rock. Khan has already co-written the pilot with Jeff Chiang but no premiere date has been announced.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star shared the good news on social media after chatting up reporters at the TCAs via Facetime.

“I’ve told many many stories, many of them unbelievable, but all of them true. You’ll find Young Rock wreaking havoc in the streets of Hawaii, getting arrested doing a lot of things I shouldn’t do. We were evicted off the island and moved, to all places, Nashville, Tennessee,” he said during the call. “Imagine me being in downtown Nashville, listening to country music at 15 years-old, buying my first car from a crackhead for $70. We go into my high school years as Young Rock, and my role as a University of Miami football star, until I got beaten out of my position by a young man named Warren Sapp, who went on to become one of the greatest defensive tackles of all time.”

“The Forrest Gump-ian childhood I had growing up is coming to @nbc. Only my life included more arrests and kickin’ puberty’s ass when I turned 8. This is gonna be a fun show. #YoungRock,” he posted on Sunday.

Gewirtz shared a photo montage of the star with a few hints on what fans can expect to see on the series.

“Living in 13 different states… Getting arrested… meeting legends… hitting puberty… This is going to be such a fun show. #YoungRock coming to @nbc!”