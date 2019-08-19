Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has made it official!

Johnson announced on Instagram that he has finally married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

“We do. August 18th, [email protected] @hhgarcia41,” the 47-year-old Hobbs and Shaw actor shared on Sunday.

Well it’s about time! The happy couple also share two children, Jasmine, three, and Tiana, 15 months and have reportedly been an item since 2007, The Daily Mail reports.

He also has an 18-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

Johnson and Hashian got hitched in Hawaii and the pictures look like perfection as they posed in front on serene waters. They shared a kiss as Johnson dipped his bride with her veil blowing in the wind.

The two had reportedly planned to get married last Spring but Johnson said his blushing bride got pregnant so they changed the date and waited to walk down the aisle.

“We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant,” he previously told Rolling Stone.

Johnson praised his wife last month on Instagram.

“I set the tone and tempo, but she’ll always be the life anchor who makes this whole thing happen and shine,” he wrote.

“Pleasure to rock the @hobbsandshaw world premiere w/ my much better half & beautiful smoke show @laurenhashianoffical.

“Best part about this night is by 11pm, we’re already at home, in our sweatpants and sippin’ on tequila. My kinda night and my kinda gal.

“The strength & coolness of a woman comes in many many different forms. #SingItSam #YouSendMe.”

Congrats to the happy couple!