Is Dwayne Johnson returning to his wrestling roots?

Kind of.

The superstar and former wrestling icon Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will return to WWE’s SmackDown this week for the first time since 2013. He’s set to make a special appearance during the highly anticipated premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on October 4.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shocks social media fans with Hawaii wedding photo

FOX recently acquired the WWE franchise and moved it from Tuesday to Friday night, with the first installment airing this week from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The premiere will be preceded by a 30-minute blue carpet special that will highlight “arrivals and backstage access to celebrities and athletes, as well as past and present WWE Superstars to kick off the new era of WWE on Fox.”