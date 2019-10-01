Is Dwayne Johnson returning to his wrestling roots?
Kind of.
The superstar and former wrestling icon Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will return to WWE’s SmackDown this week for the first time since 2013. He’s set to make a special appearance during the highly anticipated premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on October 4.
Dwayne Johnson confirmed the news on social media.
FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.
This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!
LIVE on @FOXTV.
There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.
And there’s no place like home.
Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019
The newlywed who is currently starring on the final season of HBO’s Ballers has had quite a year.
In August, he shocked fans by marrying his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, in an intimate Hawaiian ceremony. The couple shares two children, Jasmine, three, and Tiana, 15 months and have reportedly been an item since 2007.