Monday morning Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announced his decision to drop out as a candidate in the Democratic presidential race, and now his girlfriend actress Rosario Dawson is coming forward to show support for her man.

According to the Daily Mail, just hours after the announcement the “Jane the Virgin” star took to Twitter to gush over her partner’s noble efforts and serving as an inspiration.

Cory, you continue to inspire me everyday. On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to. Thank you. I see you. I love you. https://t.co/b5sWCw88g0 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) January 13, 2020

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” Booker said in a statement to supporters on Monday. This not only tightens the race amongst the 12 remaining Democratic candidates, but it also makes former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick the only Black candidate still standing. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang is the only other person of color in the Democratic race.

Booker and Dawson first met back in 2017 while attending a fundraiser for former Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous. They were both in other relationships at the time, but Booker, 50, aid he eventually mustered up the courage to get Dawson’s phone number and the rest is history.

During a CNN town hall last March Booker called Dawson, 40, an “incredible girlfriend”, and last September she echoed his sentiments by gushing, “I’m in love! I am absolutely in love, and it is so exciting,” while at the Toronto Film Festival.