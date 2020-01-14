Comedian Dave Chappelle has just confirmed his endorsement of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who is remaining in the pack and continuing to raise funds despite being behind frontrunners Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

According to CNN, on Tuesday afternoon Chappelle became the latest celebrity to back the New York entrepreneur.

“I’m Yang Gang!” the entertainer announced in a release sent out by the Yang campaign mere hours ahead of the seventh Democratic presidential debate in Des Moines. With the exit of Sen. Cory Booker from the campaign, Yang joins former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick as the two last remaining people of color running for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Earlier in the day, Yang spoke at an event in Ames, Iowa, where he enthusiastically shared with attendees that Chappelle was on the verge of endorsing him for president.

“So I got to say, as a huge fan of Dave Chappelle on so many levels, it was a thrill to hear that he gave me a shout out at his show,” he said at the time.

Dave Chappelle: “I’m Yang Gang!” The legendary comedian will host shows at the Township Auditorium in Columbia on Jan 29th and at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Jan 30th. All proceeds benefit the Yang campaign. #ChappelleEndorsesYang https://t.co/X7Za7QqvK1 — The Zach and Matt Show (@ZachandMattShow) January 14, 2020

Following Chappelle’s announcement, Yang explained in an official statement, “Dave is one of the most important voices in our country today and I’m thrilled he has thrown his support behind this campaign. He and I share similar concerns about the future and hopes for what it could be. We are also parents who see the world that we are leaving to our kids and believe they deserve better.”

The star-struck businessman also shared his appreciation on social media tweeting to the comedian, “Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids.”

According to PEOPLE magazine, Chappelle joins other celebrities who support Yang, including Donald Glover, Nicolas Cage, tech billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey.

In addition to an endorsement, Glover felt so strongly about Yang’s campaign he joined them, taking on a creative consultant role. Last month Yang and Glover also launched a merchandise collaboration at a pop-up store in Los Angeles.

Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids. 🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/HGznFG00kr — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2020

