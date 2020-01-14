When Meth and Mary first got together, the result is nothing but sweet, head-bobbing music. In fact, the two went onto win a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for their 2003 single, “You’re All I Need.” Now, they are trying to spark that those magical flames yet again, this time for the small screen. Method Man is now joining the cast of the “Power” spinoff which is scheduled to air this summer. The show will also star Mary J. Blige.

Method Man, born Cliff Smith, will play lawyer, Davis MacLean, in the spinoff, “Power Book II: Ghost,” according to The Wrap. Described by the Starz channel as a “brilliant, ethically challenged, and with a few secrets of his own, Davis is drawn into our world on multiple axes, a world riddled with murder and drugs, where the only thing he’s really addicted to is winning.”

“Power” is currently wrapping up the last several episodes of its sixth and final season. The spinoff series was announced last summer during the Television Critics Association press tour, according to The Wrap. At that time, Courtney A. Kemp, who created “Power,” said the follow-up will “continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters” as well as introduce new characters, including the one played by Blige and presumably now Method Man.

READ MORE: WINNING: 5 ways Mary J. Blige is taking over Hollywood

“And no, this is not the Ghost in question, although we talked about it,” Kemp added, in reference to the main character played by Omari Hardwick in the original series.

There are actually expected to be several spinoffs of “Power,” with this one being the first.

“Power Book II: Ghost,” will fall under Kemp’s deal with Lionsgate, which calls for Kemp to develop and produce content including several of the potential “Power” spinoffs. It is unclear what other spinoffs are in the works.

Method Man, a Grammy award-winning rap star, is part of the Wu-Tang Clan. He has made appearances on HBO’s “Oz” and “The Wire.” His TV credits also include “CSI,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Good Wife,” and “Burn Notice,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

READ MORE: 50 Cent tells critics of remixed ‘Power’ theme song to ‘Chill Out’

You’ll be able to see Meth next co-starring in Jenji Kohan’s “Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters” set to run on Netflix. As for Blige, who celebrated a birthday a few days ago, She is stoked to be leading up the next installment of “Power.”

“This is probably the most exciting thing that’s going to happen to me this year,” Blige told Variety about her role in the show in July. “I’ve been a fan of ‘Power’ since the very beginning and I want to thank Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent for starting this conversation with me.'”