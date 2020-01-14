Don Cheadle and Regina Hall are back to their old tricks if the just-dropped Black Monday is any indication.

Showtime debuted the new season’s first trailer at the TCAs on Monday and in it, we see Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Cheadle) looking a little crazy in the aftermath of the largest stock market crash in history.

Judging by the trailer, this season will see Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Andrew Rannells) in charge now that Mo is on the run and they quickly learn how hard it is to be the boss.

“The exciting part about doing the second season was we sort of left Blair at the end of Season 1 on the precipice of making a lot of personal decisions,” Rannells said during the show’s TCA panel, “and then this season we really got to launch into them. He gets dark real fast.”

We can’t wait to see who will take the fall for the crash or the murders that went down during season 1.

Check out the hilarious trailer:

Season 2 of Black Monday will return with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, March 15 at 10/9c on Showtime.