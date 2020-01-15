Singer and activist John Legend has confirmed his endorsement of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren while also speaking out against a group of Bernie Sanders supporters who he characterizes as “nasty.”

According to ABC News Radio, Tuesday evening, Legend revealed to his 13 million Twitter followers that he will be casting his vote for Warren in the California primary taking place on March 3.

“I’ll be voting for Elizabeth Warren in the CA Democratic primary,” he tweeted during the debate. This show of support occurred right after the Massachusetts senator pointed out that the only undefeated candidates on the stage were women, specifically herself and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

I'll be voting for Elizabeth Warren in the CA Democratic primary. https://t.co/jP8ClEho6s — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 15, 2020

But after singing Warren’s praises, Legend then set his sights on a sect of Sanders devotees who many believe have taken things too far.

“Some of you Bernie supporters do quite the disservice to your candidate, who seems to be a great human being,” he scolded. “Try not to drive people away with your nastiness. I will happily vote for him if he wins the primary. Chill.”

Legend also clarified that he would be, “happy to pay more taxes if Warren or Sanders or anyone else wins the Dem primary.”

Following his Legend’s remarks, Warren later reached out to him through social media writing:

Thank you @JohnLegend! I’m happy to have you in this fight for big, structural change. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 15, 2020

