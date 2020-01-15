On the heels of her stepping away from her role as executive producer on an upcoming Russell Simmons documentary, media mogul Oprah Winfrey has now come forward to shut down reports that she’s planning a tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to Fox News, Monday, Nicole Nichols, the chief spokesperson for the OWN Network, clarified that despite what was being speculated in the press, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “not in discussion for an interview” with the talk show host.

READ MORE: How Meghan Markle exposed racism in the British media (then bounced)

Last fall during an interview with journalist Bryony Gordon, the Duke of Sussex opened up about the Apple TV+ series he and Winfrey collaborated on, which he believes will highlight examples of “human spirit fighting back from the darkest places.”

Given the relationship between Winfrey and Harry, many assumed she would be the likely first stop for the royal couple to vent any of their frustrations about the attacks from the British press. But it appears that at least for now, that is not the case.

On the same day of Winfrey’s statement, Queen Elizabeth released a statement of her own, sharing her parting thoughts on her grandson’s sudden departure from his duties as a senior member of the royal family.

READ MORE: Gayle King checks royal family biographer over Megan Markle racial remark on ‘CBS This Morning’

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” she confirmed in the message. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the Queen. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”